Solution on trade forecast by CEO

The chief executive officer of Archer Daniels Midland Co. is betting on an end to the trade war between the U.S. and China.

"Our assumption is not that the trade deal is resolved now in the first quarter; we have it more like half of the year," CEO Juan Luciano told investors and analysts on an earnings conference call Tuesday. "So we are thinking if there are any benefits to come, they will come in origination in the last quarter of 2019."

Origination is the company's unit that buys crops from farmers, stores them, moves them to ports for export and trades them. Reduced shipments of U.S. soybeans to China have hit traders like Archer Daniels Midland, a crop merchant that acts as a middleman between growers and large purchasers of food and feed.

"Especially with no imminent deal, it's a little surprising to hear them say 'our forecast is based on a resolution to the trade war,"' said Seth Goldstein, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. in Chicago. "It's certainly surprising to see a guidance so explicitly predicated on a deal that has yet to be reached."

Archer Daniels Midland on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings that were below the average analyst estimate for the first time in more than a year. Its profit was dragged down as the absence of Chinese buying of U.S. supplies added to a glut of ethanol amid lower production margins.

China has been returning to the U.S. soybean market in the past couple of months, after a December meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China's state-run buyer Cofco Corp. said Tuesday that it bought almost 1 million tons of soybeans from the U.S., with Sinograin purchasing more than 1 million tons.

While the amount is still just a fraction of the 33 million to 38.6 million tons that China typically buys from the U.S. in a year, the frequency of the purchases may give farmers some cheer.

Shares in Archer Daniels Midland slid almost 6 percent Tuesday after the company reported its lower-than-expected profits. The shares fell $2.64 to close at $41.85 in trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The Chicago-based company reported fourth-quarter profit of $315 million, down sharply from the $788 million profit in the same quarter last year when it benefited from the Trump administration's tax overhaul.

Archer Daniels Midland had profit of 56 cents per share, or 88 cents per share when one-time gains and costs are removed.

Industry analysts had been projecting a per-share profit of 92 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The company posted revenue of $15.95 billion, down from last year's fourth-quarter revenue of $16.07 billion.

Archer Daniels Midland reported "extremely small volumes" of soybean exports to China since tariffs were imposed, but it said more corn and soybeans are being exported to other countries, which improved export margins.

Before the U.S.-China trade dispute started last year, China bought nearly 60 percent of the soybeans the United States exported. But in the first 10 months of 2018, U.S. soybean exports to China fell by 62 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The inventory of unsold soybeans has brought prices down.

Results for the full year were more positive for Archer Daniels Midland, which reported profit of $1.81 billion, or $3.19 per share. That's up from 2017's $1.59 billion and $2.79 per share. Revenue was also up for 2018 at $64.34 billion, compared with $60.82 billion in 2017.

Information for this article was contributed by Tina Davis, Mario Parker, Isis Almeida and Yan Zhang of Bloomberg News and by staff members The Associated Press.

Business on 02/06/2019