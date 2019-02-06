System brings chances for strong storms, isolated tornadoes to large part of state, forecasters say; cold air on the way

This National Weather Service graphic details the risk for severe weather and excessive rainfall in Arkansas on Wednesday.

Severe weather is possible across a large swath of Arkansas on Wednesday into Thursday as several rounds of thunderstorms move through the state, bringing the potential for damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of western, Northwest, north-central and northern Arkansas are under a slight risk for severe storms beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through early Thursday, according to a briefing from the weather service's bureau in North Little Rock. The agency said strong and damaging winds are the biggest threat with a few isolated tornadoes possible.

Some areas to the south, including Little Rock, were under a marginal risk for severe storms.

Thunderstorms will remain in the forecast Thursday, the weather service said, but with a reduced risk for severe storms. Locally heavy rainfall is expected to continue with some areas seeing 2 or more inches by Friday.

Winds from the southwest are expected to increase across the eastern half of the state on Thursday ahead of an approaching strong arctic front, said Chris Buonanno, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service.

Behind the cold front, forecasters said much colder air will move into Arkansas, with wind chill values in the single digits possible Friday morning across northern Arkansas. According to the weather service, morning lows on Friday will be freezing statewide.

“That will be quite the change from the above-normal temperatures that we’ve seen this week,” Buonanno said.

This National Weather Service graphic shows expected rainfall in Arkansas.