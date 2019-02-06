Suspect in dragging pleads innocent

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man accused of dragging a Tontitown police officer with his pickup in late December pleaded innocent Monday in Washington County Circuit Court.

Eddie Lee Marchant, 54, of 34 Richway Ave. in Eureka Springs is charged with aggravated assault, battery, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and fleeing.

Marchant was given an April 16 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Tontitown police officers responded early Dec. 30 to a report of an intoxicated man urinating in public. The man sped away when an officer arrived and tried to question him.

The officer's equipment got snagged on the vehicle, and he was dragged about 70 feet before falling to the ground, according to police. The pickup then ran over the officer, who was treated at a hospital and released.

The pickup was traced to a home in Springdale, where Marchant was arrested.

Marchant is free on bond while awaiting trial.

