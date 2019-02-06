Suspect in naked auto break-in, theft, battery pleads innocent

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man police say was running naked through parking lots and stores last month pleaded innocent Monday in Washington County Circuit Court.

Timothy Wayne Wood, 27, of 103 N. School Ave. is charged with felony breaking or entering (theft from a vehicle) and misdemeanor charges of theft of property, battery and criminal mischief.

Wood climbed through an open window into a GMC Sierra pickup in the parking lot of the AutoZone store at the intersection of College Avenue and Lafayette Street on Jan. 5, according to an arrest report.

A woman in the pickup said Wood was yelling incoherently and tried to grab her 2-year-old child. Wood took a carton of cigarettes and a can of Mountain Dew and got out of the car. He walked through the parking lot yelling and cursing and threw the soft drink can at a driver, according to the report.

Wood then ran across College Avenue and through the 410 Vintage Mart, knocking items off shelves and upending displays, according to police. He ran north along College and turned east on Maple Street.

When officers told Wood to stop, they said, he tried to climb a tree, then started running back toward College. He tried to climb a chain-link fence at Maple Street Towing, fell back into the parking lot and climbed into the bed of a pickup.

Wood was taken to the Washington County jail, where he continued to disobey officers, and deputies used a stun gun on him while he was being booked, according to the report.

Wood is free on $5,000 bond while awaiting trial.

Metro on 02/06/2019