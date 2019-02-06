Tax plan falls short in Senate

Legislation that would implement Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to reduce the state's top individual income-tax rate from 6.9 percent to 5.9 percent over a two-year period failed to clear the Arkansas Senate on Tuesday.

The 25-5 vote on Senate Bill 211 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, fell two votes short of the 27 required for approval. The Senate expunged the vote to clear the way for another vote on the measure.

The bill requires a three-fourths vote in both the 35-member Senate and the 100-member House because it would increase individual income-tax rates on some taxpayers, though no taxpayer would pay more taxes under its provisions, state officials said. The Senate has 26 Republicans and nine Democrats. State officials project SB211 would reduce state tax revenue by about $97 million a year after being fully implemented.

Twenty-four Republicans and Sen. Larry Teague, D-Nashville, voted for SB211, while five Democrats voted against it. Three Democrats and two Republicans didn't vote.

Sens. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, and Terry Rice, R-Waldron, who have clashed with Hutchinson at times over the past five years, didn't vote on the measure.

"I am disappointed to see that two Republicans did not cast a vote for the 5.9 tax cut bill on the Senate floor today," the Republican governor said in a written statement. "We recognize that achieving a three-fourths vote is a challenge.

"The fact that we got within two votes on the first ballot shows that it continues to have momentum. This is all part of the legislation process and debate, and we all look forward to it being called back," Hutchinson said.

Sample said in an interview, "I told the governor yesterday that I couldn't support it until we have a highway bill, and I told [Sen. Jim] Hendren that and I told Dismang that.

"We think that we have got something," he said, while declining to provide details of his highway plan. "I am gathering our troops up and we are going to pitch it to the governor and, if he thinks it will work, if he is willing to do it, we'll do it. Then at that time if he will say that he can support it, I will support his tax cuts."

Rice said in an interview that he didn't vote on SB211 because "I wasn't ready to vote today."

"I just have to get information to give me a reason to vote" for the bill, he said, without providing details.

Sen. Eddie Cheatham, D-Crossett, told reporters that he didn't vote on the measure because "some of us think there might be some give and take on some things," such as providing more funds for the state's pre-kindergarten program.

"I think some of us feel like the infrastructure bill needs be talked about some also before this happens," he said.

"It is kind of curious to me that I as a Democrat might have to jump in [and vote for the bill], in place of one of them [Republicans who didn't vote for the bill], but we'll see how it turns out," Cheatham added.

Hendren, a Republican from Sulphur Springs who is the Senate president pro tempore, told reporters that getting "27 out of 35 [votes] on something as controversial as tax cuts is not an easy lift, but I am confident we'll get there."

He said he doesn't know whether the next vote on the bill will be today or next week.

"We'll talk to some of those that we thought were going to come down on the side of a 'yes' about what their concerns are," Hendren said.

"I think there is a lot of disagreements about timing and process, but I think the bill is pretty well where it needs to be.

"Obviously, someone combined the discussion of highways with the discussion of tax cuts. That is something that is understandable, but it is almost impossible to really do that, so you have to understand what the [the state's general revenue] budget is going to be before you can determine what the spending is going to be, and this has a big impact on the budget," he said.

"I think the highway program has a long way to go," the Senate leader added.

"Everyone says they want a highway plan, but nobody knows what that plan is. That is going to take a lot more work," he said. "When you get 25 even out of 35 members to agree on something, I think it is pretty well set that we are going to do something similar to that," he said, referring to the governor's tax-cut bill.

Hutchinson, who is Hendren's uncle, has said he prefers referring to voters any plan to raise more money for highways. He also favors including in the proposed ballot a permanent extension of the half-percent sales tax approved by voters in 2012 for highways.

SB211 failed to clear the Senate a day after the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee recommended approval of the measure, after Dismang explained the bill to the committee for a minute and a half and then no one testified for or against the bill.

Hutchinson unveiled his income-tax bill a week ago. It is his third version since February 2018 of a plan to cut the state's top individual income-tax rate.

The previous proposal was projected to reduce state tax revenue by nearly $192 million after being fully implemented. But it ran into a snag a month ago after officials concluded that roughly 200,000 taxpayers would pay more than $30 million more in income taxes.

If enacted, an income-tax cut approved this year would be the third since Hutchinson took office in 2015.

SB211 would cut the top rate to 6.6 percent, effective Jan. 1, 2020, and then to 5.9 percent, effective Jan. 1, 2021. The measure also would cut the number of rates in the upper-income tax table from six to four, effective Jan. 1, 2020, and from four to three, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The current top rate of 6.9 percent applies to people with at least $79,300 a year in 2018 taxable income. The Department of Finance and Administration expects that figure to "move to approximately $80,500" when adjusted for inflation this fall, agency spokesman Scott Hardin said.

In the middle-income tax table -- for people who earn between $22,500 and $80,500 a year -- SB211 also would create a tax rate of 5.9 percent, rather than the current 6 percent, that would apply to the portion of income that is at least $37,500.

About 579,000 taxpayers would receive a tax cut under SB211, the state Department of Finance and Administration estimated.

Examples of the cuts in this plan would be $12 for a person with net taxable income of $50,000; $37, income of $75,000; $59, income of $80,501; $253, income of $100,000; $503, income of $125,000; and $753, income of $150,000, according to the governor's office.

The tax cut in this plan would be $1,750 for a person with net taxable income of $250,000; $4,250, income of $500,000; $6,750, income of $750,000; and $9,250, income of $1 million, after it's fully implemented, according to the finance department.

The Senate on Tuesday rejected an attempt by Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, to suspend the rules to amend the bill so it would limit the cut in the top individual rate to people making less than $456,000 in taxable income, "making it to where that top 1 percent does not get the reduction to 5.9," and cut the reduction in state tax revenue by about $70 million, to $27 million.

SB211 would reduce revenue by $25.6 million in fiscal 2020, $48.5 million more in fiscal 2021, and $22.9 million more in fiscal 2022, the department said in its fiscal impact statement on the bill.

In 2015, the Legislature enacted Hutchinson's plan to cut individual income-tax rates for people with between $21,000 and $75,000 a year in taxable income. State officials projected that tax cut would reduce revenue by about $100 million a year.

In 2017, the Legislature approved Hutchinson's plan to cut the individual income-tax rates for people with up to $21,000 a year in taxable income. State officials forecast that tax cut would trim state tax revenue by $50 million a year. The tax cut took effect on Jan. 1 of this year.

