Texas theater sues, says Tyson Foods heir reneged on portion of gift

A Tyson Foods heir has been sued by a Texas theater company that contends she has reneged on a portion of a promised gift.

Zachary Scott Theatre Center in Austin sued Carla Tyson in federal court in Texas. The lawsuit claims Tyson committed to paying the theater company $500,000 toward the construction and operation of a state-of-the-art theater in exchange for naming the lobby in honor of her mother, Twilla Jean Tyson.

"It is unfortunate that we had to turn to the courts for assistance," said Elisbeth Challener, managing director of Zachary Scott Theater Center. "This is, and always will be, a last resort. ... We were left with no other option."

The lawsuit says the theater was built and signage was put in place, and, since it opened, tens of thousands of patrons have passed through the "Twilla Jean Tyson Grand Lobby." The entry to the theater's leadership wall has featured solely the Tyson family name since opening, according to the lawsuit.

Tyson agreed to make five annual $100,000 contributions, beginning in June 2013, the suit says. Tyson paid $255,000 in August 2013, accounting for the first 2½ years of the agreement, according to the lawsuit.

Tyson has not made any payments since, according to the lawsuit. That leaves a $45,000 payment that was due June 30, 2015, and $100,000 payments due June 30, 2016, and June 30, 2017, the suit says. A subsequent payment arrangement was reached, but no more payments were received, according to the lawsuit.

The theater company contends that it has relied on Tyson's commitment in the budgeting and planning process to its detriment.

The lawsuit makes claims for breach of contract, promissory estoppel and fraud. The lawsuit seeks actual damages, exemplary damages and attorney fees.

Promissory estoppel is the principle that a promise can be legally enforced if, after relying on that promise, an entity is injured or suffers a resulting loss.

Metro on 02/06/2019