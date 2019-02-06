Trump: Rebuilding military more important that balancing budget

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Defense and disaster relief spending and Democratic Party priorities have prevented his administration from balancing the nation’s budget, President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

In an Oval Office interview with about a dozen regional reporters, the president said enhancing the nation’s military capabilities had been a higher priority than slowing the growth of the nation’s roughly $22 trillion debt.

“We had to rebuild our military,” Trump told a reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “Look, that’s more important than balancing the budget, which I can always do at the right time.”

In order to obtain the increased military spending, he had to agree to increases in other areas favored by Democrats, he said.

As a candidate, Trump had predicted he’d balance the budget “fairly quickly.”

Instead, deficit spending has accelerated. The Congressional Budget Office estimates this fiscal year’s deficit will be $897 billion. It is expected to continue growing, topping $1 trillion by fiscal 2022.

