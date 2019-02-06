Trump stresses '1 nation' in address

With Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi behind him Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress.

Facing a divided Congress as he gave his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Donald Trump called on Washington to govern "not as two parties, but as one nation."

Trump declared that it was time "to bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America's future."

The president cast the fight against illegal migration to the U.S. as a moral struggle, saying "We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens."

"No issue better illustrates the divide between America's working class and America's political class than illegal immigration.

"Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards," he said.

Trump's speech to lawmakers and the nation comes at a critical moment in his presidency. He faced off with Democrats over border security, leading to a lengthy partial government shutdown last month. His speech was delayed by a week because of the shutdown, which ended Jan. 25 after Trump agreed to sign a temporary spending bill on the condition that lawmakers work toward a long-term measure that includes money for a border wall.

With another shutdown deadline looming, the president has few options for getting Congress to fund a border wall, and he risks further alienating his party if he tries to circumvent lawmakers by declaring a national emergency.

Trump made no mention of an emergency declaration in his remarks. And though he offered a lengthy defense of his call for a border wall, declaring, "I will get it built," he delivered no ultimatums about what it would take for him to sign legislation to keep the government open.

"I am asking you to defend our very dangerous southern border out of love and devotion to our fellow citizens and to our country," he said.

Without mentioning special counsel Robert Mueller by name, Trump derided unspecified investigations of his administration.

He boasted of "an economic miracle" taking place under his leadership and said, "the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations. If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn't work that way."

Those remarks were met with cheers on the Republican side of the chamber and audible groans on the Democratic side.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Trump as he spoke. Many House Democratic women wore white, the color favored by early 20th-century suffragettes.

Several senators running for president were also in the audience, including Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Another Democratic star, Stacey Abrams, was tapped to deliver the party's response to Trump. Abrams narrowly lost her bid in November to become America's first black female governor, and party leaders are aggressively recruiting her to run for U.S. Senate from Georgia.

Trump challenged Democrats, who are preparing to conduct oversight of many aspects of his administration, to "reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution -- and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and common good.

A moment of comity broke out after Trump celebrated job gains by women. Democratic women stood, applauding and cheering.

"You weren't supposed to do that," Trump said, smiling. "Don't sit yet, you're going to like this." He then noted that a record number of women are serving in Congress, leading the Democratic women to stand again and chant, "USA! USA!" Republicans across the room smiled, and some clapped.

"That's great," Trump said.

But he later criticized Democrats for movements in state legislatures to loosen restrictions on abortion and allow the procedure late in pregnancy in cases when the mother's health is at risk.

"Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother's womb moments before birth," Trump said.

He claimed that the embattled governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, had "stated he would execute a baby after birth" and called on Congress "to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother's womb."

Republicans uniformly stood and applauded; almost all Democrats sat quietly.

"Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life," he said, turning after the line to glance at Vice President Mike Pence, a prominent abortion opponent.

The president ticked through a litany of issues with crossover appeal, including boosting infrastructure, lowering prescription drug costs and combating childhood cancer.

He also announced that he is launching a campaign to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030, targeting areas where new infections happen and getting highly effective drugs to people at risk.

"Together, we will defeat AIDS in America and beyond," Trump said in his speech. He pledged funding in his coming budget but did not say how much.

TROOPS IN SYRIA

Turning to foreign policy, Trump defended his decisions to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

"Great nations do not fight endless wars," he said, adding that the U.S. is working with allies to "destroy the remnants" of the Islamic State group. He added that he has "accelerated" efforts to reach a settlement in Afghanistan.

Islamic State militants have lost territory since Trump's surprise announcement in December that he was pulling U.S. forces out, but military officials warn that the fighters could regroup within six months to a year after the Americans leave. Several leading GOP lawmakers have sharply criticized his plans to withdraw from Syria, as well as from Afghanistan.

Trump vowed in December to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria "now," though he and his aides have since tempered the promise, saying the move would be gradual.

In Afghanistan, Trump wants to bring home 14,000 American troops without plunging that country into chaos. After losing more than 2,300 U.S. soldiers and spending more than $900 billion in Afghanistan since 2001, critics say the U.S. risks losing hard-won gains in what has become America's longest war.

His administration is seeking an agreement with the Taliban that would include a commitment to prevent terrorist groups such as al-Qaida and Islamic State from continuing to use Afghanistan as a base of operations.

Trump also condemned political turmoil in Venezuela and declared that "America will never be a socialist country."

In his speech, Trump also announced details of a second meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, outlining a summit on Feb. 27 and 28 in Vietnam.

Trump has said his outreach to Kim and their first meeting last June in Singapore opened a path to peace. But there is not yet a concrete plan for how denuclearization could be implemented.

Denuclearizing North Korea is something that has eluded the U.S. for more than two decades, since it was first learned that North Korea was close to acquiring the means for nuclear weapons.

"As part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula," Trump said in Tuesday night's address.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told Congress last week that U.S. intelligence officials do not believe Kim will eliminate his nuclear weapons or the capacity to build more because he believes they are key to the survival of the regime. Satellite video taken since the June summit has indicated North Korea is continuing to produce nuclear materials at its weapons factories.

Trump's guests for Tuesday's speech included Alice Marie Johnson, a woman whose life sentence for drug offenses was commuted by the president, and Joshua Trump, a sixth-grade student from Wilmington, Del., who has been bullied over his last name. They sat with first lady Melania Trump during the address.

Trump also invited some previously unannounced guests to his speech, including astronaut Buzz Aldrin -- the second man to walk on the moon.

The president also honored World War II veterans who participated in D-Day and recounted the "15,000 young American men" who "jumped from the sky and 60,000 more stormed in from the sea, to save our civilization from tyranny."

Three D-Day veterans, Pfc. Joseph Reilly, Staff Sgt. Irving Locker and Sgt. Herman Zeitchik, also attended.

Information for this article was contributed by Shannon Pettypiece, Billy House and Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News; by Julie Pace, Catherine Lucey, Deb Riechmann, Matthew Perrone, Lauran Neergaard, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Grant Peck of The Associated Press; and by Felicia Sonmez, John Wagner and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin salutes as President Donald Trump acknowledges him Tuesday evening during the State of the Union address.

President Donald Trump told lawmakers Tuesday night that it was time “to bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future.”

First lady Melania Trump waves to the crowd Tuesday as she arrives in the House chamber.

