Two judges to offer warrant amnesty

CONWAY -- Two district judges announced an amnesty program Tuesday for people with outstanding warrants for failure to appear in Faulkner County and Conway district courts.

Judges David Reynolds and Chris Carnahan announced the amnesty program for Feb. 14.

"If someone has [one of these warrants], we will waive jail time and any warrant fee on Valentine's Day," Carnahan said in a news release. "Especially if the warrants are for traffic offenses, we just want the person to come in and address the issue."

Failure to appear in court results in immediate suspension of the person's driver's license and possible jail time and monetary penalties, the release said.

"Taking care of these issues will allow folks to get their driver's licenses back and save substantially on court costs," Carnahan said.

Amnesty seekers can expedite the process by making sure the court has their warrant-related paperwork by calling (501) 450-6138 for Conway warrants and (501) 450-4914 for Faulkner County warrants before Feb. 14.

Those with citation-related failure-to-appear issues should go to the courthouse on Parkway Street in Conway between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14 to get on the docket.

