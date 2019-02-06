State Capitol news in brief

UAMS cancer center bill passes Senate

The Senate on Tuesday approved legislation aimed at helping the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences pursue a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve Senate Bill 151 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, sending it to the House.

The bill would create the UAMS National Cancer Institute Designation Trust Fund, for money obtained from private grants or other sources.

The institute at UAMS will need funding between $10 million and $20 million per year to establish and maintain a National Cancer Institute-designated facility, according to the bill. Irvin said she's reviewing various fund-raising options.

The institute is committed to raising at least $30 million in private funds to support the pursuit of achieving status as a National Cancer Institute facility, SB151 states.

"We are in the process of raising that from private gifts," UAMS spokesman Leslie Taylor said in an email to this newspaper when asked.

There are 70 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers located in 36 states and the District of Columbia, including in the surrounding states of Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Disease-testing bill clears House panel

A bill that would expand the authority of health care providers to test patients for HIV and other blood-borne or airborne diseases without the patient's consent cleared the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor on Tuesday.

Currently, the state's HIV Shield Law, passed in 1991 and amended in 1999, allows a patient to be tested without consent when a health care worker has "direct skin or mucous membrane contact with the blood or bodily fluids" with the patient in a way that could transmit HIV.

Another law, passed in 2009, allows for similar testing for any life-threatening airborne or blood-borne disease, including tuberculosis, hepatitis C and hepatitis B when a patient has contact with a health care worker in a way that could transmit the disease.

House Bill 1365, sponsored by Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, would allow for such involuntary testing when law enforcement officers and other emergency workers are the ones at risk of exposure. The bill now goes to the full House.

-- Andy Davis

House green-lights 2 traffic-safety bills

Two bills aimed at cracking down on driving infractions passed the House on Tuesday by lopsided votes.

Both bills were sponsored by state Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren.

The first bill, House Bill 1182, would make the use of a hand-held wireless device while driving through a school zone a primary offense. Driving through a school zone while using a phone is already an offense punishable by a fine up to $250. However, state law does not allow police to pull someone over solely due to that offense. That would change under HB1182.

Fite's second bill, House Bill 1006, would add enhanced penalties to drivers who illegally pass a school bus while "demonstrating a reckless disregard for safety." The penalty for such an offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $2,500 fine.

HB1182 passed 89-7 with one member voting present, while HB1006 passed 93-0.

-- John Moritz

Bill filed to conceal lottery winners' IDs

Legislation filed in the House on Tuesday proposes to allow state lottery winners to keep their names secret.

House Bill 1382, by Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, would exempt any records identifying lottery winners from the state's Freedom of Information Act. Under current law, lottery winners can be identified through public records requests.

According to the news website Vox, eight states allow lottery winners to conceal their names from the public.

Sorvillo's bill would continue to allow the Internal Revenue Service and state auditors to know the identities of lottery winners.

-- John Moritz

Bill to shield media at college advances

The House Education Committee on Tuesday passed a series of protections for college journalists and faculty advisers.

House Bill 1231 by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, would guarantee student journalists' rights of expression at public institutions of higher education in Arkansas.

It would also preclude the institutions from punishing a student media adviser for protecting student journalists.

The bill was inspired by an incident at a Springdale high school last year in which school administrators censored and disciplined a faculty adviser over the school newspaper's coverage of the district's student-athlete transfer policy.

While high school journalists in Arkansas have the protection proposed in HB1231, Lowery said no such protections exist for college students. He said the bill, which will now go before the full House, would further protect a "sacred right."

The legislation would not protect any speech that was libelous, slanderous, obscene, or that incites unlawful or dangerous behavior or constitutes an unwarranted invasion of privacy.

-- Hunter Field

Successor to GIF heads to governor

The House on Tuesday passed legislation to create a "Development and Enhancement Fund" as a successor to the maligned General Improvement Fund.

The Senate previously passed Senate Bill 155, to create the Development and Enhancement Fund, by a unanimous vote. On Tuesday, the House passed the bill 93-2, sending it to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, the House sponsor, told this newspaper last month that there was a need to "get away from that language 'GIF.'"

The General Improvement Fund was at the center of federal corruption probes that led to convictions or guilty pleas of some former lawmakers.

The Arkansas Supreme Court has also ruled that the way funds were spent by lawmakers on local projects violated the state constitution.

Language within SB155 states that the intent of the Development and Enhancement Fund would be to distribute funding for construction and improvement projects, unforeseen needs and funding deficiencies. The General Improvement Fund had a similar role.

A spokesman said Hutchinson supports the bill.

-- John Moritz

