Warren's Treylon Burks signing gives Arkansas top receivers class

Highly touted Warren receiver Treylon Burks’ signing with Arkansas this morning gives the Razorbacks one of the nation's better receiver groups in the class of 2019.

The Razorbacks signed four-star receivers Trey Knox, Shamar Nash and TQ Jackson in December. Burks, who received an offer from the Razorbacks as a freshman, is the Hogs’ second-highest-rated prospect in the class behind Pulaski Academy tight end Hudson Henry.

ESPN rates him a four-star prospect, the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 82 overall prospect in the class.

Burks, 6-3, 225 pounds, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from LSU, Clemson, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee, South Florida and others. He’s only the second freshman to start for Lumberjacks Coach Bo Hembree.

“He is unbelievable athlete who has size and speed,” Hembree said. “He will be a matchup problem for a bunch of teams. He is really physical.”

Warren was without Burks after the fifth game of the 2018 season because he suffered an ACL injury. He finished his senior season with 8 catches for 244 yards and 4 touchdown, and 5 carries for 31 yards. He also completed 4 of 7 passes for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Defensively, he had 17 tackles, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble and 1 pass breakup.

As a junior, Burks had 45 receptions for 1,090 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 936 rushing yards.

He had 57 catches for 1,354 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore, and 41 receptions for 815 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman.

At Arkansas, Burks will join his good friend Marcus Miller, a Warren defensive lineman who signed with the Razorbacks in December.

Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp was Burks' lead recruiter.