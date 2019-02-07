2 teens wounded by gunfire in Little Rock treated for non-lethal injuries, police say

Two teenagers were recovering from their injuries after being shot as police in Little Rock were continuing to investigate the incident as one of two unrelated shootings that happened minutes apart Wednesday evening.

Police said at least three men wearing all black opened fire on a group of three teenage boys around 7:45 p.m. near the 3400 block of Katherine Street in Little Rock.

Responding officers found the 15- and 17-year-olds on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds to their legs, the report said. Emergency medical staff applied tourniquets to treat the injuries and eventually brought the teens to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

A 16-year-old who was with the teens told officers he ran away from the shooting, according to the report. The report didn’t say if he was injured.

The teens told police they were going to a house to play video games when at least one person brandishing a handgun opened fire at them, according to a police report.

No arrests were made at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the suspected shooter.

The shooting happened less than an hour after authorities responded to a separate shooting at a west Little Rock gas station where a gunman critically injured a store clerk.

The department released images of the man suspected in the armed robbery.

Police said they’re still investigating that shooting. No arrests had been made in that case as of Thursday morning.