Storms bring damaging winds, heavy rains to Arkansas; much colder air moving in

Thunderstorms brought torrential downpours and damaging winds to parts of Arkansas on Thursday ahead of a return to wintry temperatures expected later in the day, weather forecasters said.

The storm system is expected to push east through the day, giving way to a cold front that will see temperatures plummet into the 40s by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said wind speeds reached 45 mph in parts of central Arkansas.

The agency at one point issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Little Rock metro area. A tornado warning that included Mountain Home, Gassville and Flippin was issued before 4:30 a.m., though there was no immediate confirmation whether a tornado touched down.

Some small damage was reported in the Little Rock metro area, including downed trees and a power lines in the 1800 block of Fair Park Boulevard.

More than 6,000 Entergy customers were without power shortly before 10:30 a.m. Nearly 3,500 of those were in Pulaski County.

The weather service predicted wind chills Friday morning could feel like zero degrees Friday morning in Fayetteville. Lows in the Little Rock metro are expected to dip into the teens.