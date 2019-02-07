JOHN BRUMMETT: All for a decimal point

The hiccup aside, Gov. Asa Hutchinson will win passage of his income-tax cut to set the state's top income-tax rate a decimal point lower than Louisiana's.

What that will accomplish is that it will make our top income-tax rate ... well, a decimal point lower than Louisiana's.

There's one other thing: The 14,000 highest-paid people in Arkansas--those trying to make ends meet on $456,000 a year or more--will get $73.6 million of the estimated $97 million reduction to the state general fund from this tax cut.

These high earners will say that's fair because they pay more in the first place. And I'll counter that they don't need the cut so much, as evidenced by the fact that they're making $456,000 a year or more.

I'll add that all Arkansas taxpayers are likely soon to get hit with an increase in motor fuel taxes. Those 14,000 making more than $456,000 a year--and keeping $73.6 million more of it--strike me as better able to pay higher pennies on the gallon in gasoline taxes than a working man rolling a pickup down the road to work.

That's why, in a more enlightened time, income taxes were set up on a progressive-rate basis.

State Sen. Will Bond of Little Rock, a Democrat, asked for income-tax data from the state Department of Finance and Administration that revealed the aforementioned breakdown. Armed with the data on Tuesday when the governor's people brought up the tax-cut bill on the Senate floor, Bond made a motion to permit consideration of a little amendment.

He had to debate for his motion before he could debate for his amendment. His motion went down to defeat, of course, on a voice vote. But in the course of arguing for his motion, Bond mentioned what his amendment would do.

It would cap the 5.9 percent lowered rate at $456,000 a year. Those making more than that would still pay 6.9.

The general fund wouldn't lose $97 million. It would lose $23.4 million.

"When did you dream this up," Sen. Trent Garner of El Dorado, a Tom Cotton wannabe, asked him.

Bond responded that he'd just that day come into receipt of the DFA breakdown he'd asked for.

I wish he'd said he dreamed it up about the moment he devoted even a cursory thought to fairness.

Afterward, Bond shared other data with me. It would take $13 million, he said, to reduce class size to 15 students in grades K-through-3 in the state's highest-poverty school districts.

His point was that we could do more for the state with $13 million spent on poor kids than with $73.6 million turned back to people already getting paid more than $456,000 a year.

Bond also mentioned spending more on vocational and technical education to put nontraditional students on a career ladder.

"That's how we're going to develop the Arkansas economy, not by dropping the highest income-tax rate," Bond said.

Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway--leave it to him--suggested it was unfair of Bond to invoke the state's poverty in arguing against the tax cut when poverty had been allowed to happen under decades of Democratic control.

Perhaps it's so that poverty will be overpowered by slightly lower income-tax rates. We already know for darned sure that 14,000 people making more than $456,000 a year are going to get richer.

Seriously: In the face of Bond's overpowering logic and fairness, what is the reasoning for this $97 million tax cut that reduces the state's top income-tax rate from 6.9 percent to 5.9 over two years?

I've told you. It's for Asa to "transform" the state into one obliterating all those years of Democratic rule. It's for Arkansas no longer to be conspicuous with the highest top income-tax rate in its region, so long as Louisiana doesn't play limbo with us. It's this idea that Arkansas will better attract business based on a better reputation if its top rate is the second-highest by a decimal point, rather than the highest, in the area.

Hutchinson isn't angling specifically to lavish millions on the rich. He isn't making a supply-side, trickle-down argument, at least that I've heard. He simply wants Arkansas to look less-taxed in an utterly superficial comparison with other states.

That the 14,000 best-paid people in the state are going to pocket $73.6 million is just ... well ... collateral enrichment.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

