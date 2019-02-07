Another Arkansas school cancels class to disinfect following illness outbreak

A north-central Arkansas school district is joining several other schools across the state that have canceled classes in recent weeks amid widespread illness among students and teachers.

Officials at the Batesville School District said the district plans to close on Friday, citing “excessive” illness among faculty and students in a notice to parents.

Superintendent Michael Hester said in the letter Thursday that staff will be disinfecting school buildings throughout the closure. He urged parents not to send their kids to school if they appear to be sick.

The letter didn’t say roughly how many students have missed class in recent days at the 3,065-student district.

Several other schools across the state have temporarily closed in past weeks because of student illness.

The Arkansas Department of Health recently reported that influenza was present in nearly every county around the state, an indication that the virus is reaching its peak.

Horatio Public Schools in southwestern Arkansas shuttered last week after more than 300 students -- roughly a third of the district's population -- reported coming down with the flu or other illness.

Mountain Home schools re-opened on Monday after canceling two school days the week before.

The most severe school absenteeism reports have been in Baxter County and Searcy County, at 15.95 percent and 10.42 percent, respectively, according to the health department.

Many of the schools that have closed, including Batesville, have opted for students to complete alternative assignments at home.