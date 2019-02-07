Arkansan jailed in Tennessee killings

KINGSPORT, Tenn. -- Police said an Arkansas man is one of two suspects arrested in Kentucky in connection with a double fatal shooting in Tennessee.

The Kingsport Police Department in east Tennessee said the men were apprehended Tuesday evening in Adair County, Ky., and were awaiting extradition.

Joseph Dale Clark II, 19, of Bald Knob and Alexander M. Hamilton, 22, of Kingsport, Tenn., were wanted in the shootings Monday of Trevor L. Reed, 30, and Shyane I. Bishop, 27, at Stonecrest Apartments in Kingsport. Police said Reed died shortly after the shooting and that Bishop died the next day.

The Kingsport Times News reported that before Bishop died, police obtained warrants charging Clark and Hamilton with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The newspaper said the charges are likely to be amended.

