Former legislator seeks dismissal of charges, claims tainted probe

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:10 p.m. | Updated February 7, 2019 at 1:10 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson (left) is shown in this file photo with his father, former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson has asked a federal judge to dismiss the wire and tax fraud charges against him "because of government misconduct" and violations of his constitutional rights, according to a motion filed Thursday.

Alternatively, Hutchinson's motion asks the court to suppress the evidence gathered by federal investigators, claiming that the evidence was the result of an illegal search and seizure.

"The indictment in this case should be dismissed with prejudice because of governmental misconduct and violations of defendant’s fundamental constitutional rights," the motion says.

A federal grand jury indicted Hutchinson on Aug. 31 on 12 counts of wire and tax fraud accusing him of misspending campaign donations and underreporting his income on federal tax forms.

He tendered his resignation from the Senate to his uncle, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the same day.

  • hah406
    February 7, 2019 at 1:26 p.m.

    I have an answer for him. No. I am pretty sure the FBI had a warrant when they seized his records, so what rights is he alleging were violated?
