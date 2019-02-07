Gas station clerk injured by robber

A gas station clerk was injured Wednesday evening when a robber entered the business and fired multiple shots, Little Rock police said.

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m., after the gunman entered the Shell Station in the 16900 block of Cantrell Road, police spokesman Eric Barnes said.

A store clerk was shot but did not immediately know he'd been hit, Barnes said. The clerk was taken to a hospital and was to have surgery late Wednesday. The injury was considered critical, Barnes said.

The robber was described as a tall, slim black male who was wearing black pants, a black short-sleeve shirt with white stripes, and a hat with numbers on it. He left the shooting scene in a vehicle after taking beer, chips and a box of cigarettes, Barnes said.

3 gunmen in black shoot 2 teenagers

Two teenagers were shot in their legs Wednesday evening, a police spokesman said.

Three men wearing all black shot the youths near the 3400 block of Katherine Street in Little Rock. Few details were available about the shooting, police spokesman Eric Barnes said.

The initial 911 call was at 7:43 p.m. from nearby Wynne Street, according to dispatch logs. The conditions and identities of the teens were not released late Wednesday.

LR man arrested in gun, meth case

A Little Rock man was arrested on his birthday Wednesday after threatening officers with a gun, an arrest report said.

Little Rock officers went to the area of Martin Street and Edgerstoune Lane where a vehicle was seen parked near a vacant house, the report said.

Adam Scott McKim, 35, and a woman who was not identified in the report were hiding under the house, officers reported. McKim, who had a little over an ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the nearby car, pointed a loaded handgun at the two officers, the report said. He was taken into custody without incident, the report said.

McKim was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set Wednesday evening. He faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, and three drug- and paraphernalia-related offenses.

Police report box of meth, 1 arrest

A Little Rock man found with a box of meth sitting in the back seat of his vehicle was pulled over Wednesday for not using a turn signal, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on Juan Carlos Ortiz, 24, near Interstate 30 and Geyer Springs Road, the report said. A police dog indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle, and a search found 14.8 pounds of methamphetamine in the box, the report said.

Deputies charged Ortiz with trafficking methamphetamine and failing to use a turn signal, the report said.

Ortiz was in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday with no bail set, according to the jail's roster.

Officers: 2nd trip for TV led to arrest

A Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday after breaking into the same residence twice in one week, an arrest report said.

Officers arrested Linda Faye Veasey, 33, after she twice tried to steal the TV from a trailer home on Regina Circle, the report said.

Veasey first broke into the trailer Monday and stole several items before the homeowner caught her as she tried to take the TV, police said. Veasey ran away before officers arrived, but they arrested her when she returned for the television Wednesday, the report said.

Veasey was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set Wednesday evening. She faces two charges of breaking and entering and two charges of theft of property, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 02/07/2019