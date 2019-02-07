Hearing in '18 killing reset

CONWAY -- A judge on Wednesday rescheduled a pretrial hearing for a man accused of killing a Wooster woman last year.

Tacori Mackrell, 19, of Pine Bluff now is scheduled to appear before Judge Troy Braswell in Faulkner County Circuit Court on March 11 in the July slaying of Elvia Fragstein, 72.

Mackrell and his cousin, Robert Smith III, who will turn 17 on Friday and also is from Pine Bluff, are jailed without bail on charges of capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Authorities have said Fragstein died from strangulation and blunt-force trauma and that she was kidnapped in the parking lot of the Conway Commons shopping center July 7.

Attorneys hope to have the State Hospital's report on Mackrell's mental-health evaluation before the March 11 hearing.

Smith is scheduled for a pretrial hearing that same day. Court records indicate that his evaluation is to take place today and that Mackrell's took place Tuesday.

Neither Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews nor defense attorney Bobby Digby II had any other matters to raise at the brief hearing Wednesday.

Both defendants are charged as adults, and Braswell has severed their cases.

State Desk on 02/07/2019