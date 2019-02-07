Sections
In the news

John Skorupa said he was walking on a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., when he came across a 20-foot barnacle-covered wooden cross bobbing in the water, and it was later dragged by several tourists onto the beach where it's become a popular photo spot.

Robert Wiemer, 72, of Stephenville, Texas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Mississippi on charges alleging he illegally prescribed painkillers, muscle relaxers and sedatives and then spent about $270,000 on vehicles and property and making debt payments.

Phillip Lee, 27, faces robbery and battery counts after he was accused of entering a fast-food restaurant in New Orleans where he tried to swipe some cash but, instead, grabbed some fried chicken and ran off when he couldn't open the register, police said.

Matteo Politi, 38, an Italian man accused of performing dozens of operations, including breast implants, while posing as a plastic surgeon in private clinics around Bucharest, Romania, was arrested on fraud charges, authorities said.

Larry Ray Richey, 21, of Rio Linda, Calif., convicted of elder abuse and battery after punching and breaking the jaw of an 85-year-old man, who later died, when the victim parked too close to Richey's car at a gas station, faces up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

John Gizzi, 19, of Jasper, N.C., is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle while his 17-year-old brother, James, faces a felony larceny charge after the two were arrested when sheriff's deputies, investigating a fire that killed the teens' grandmother, found her car missing from the scene.

Robert Koester, 52, a professional photographer, was arrested by federal and state authorities on charges that he took young and aspiring models to a remote property in McMinnville, Ore., where he took nude photos and sexually assaulted them.

James Monroe, 17, of Davie, Fla., will be tried as an adult on charges that he beat his mother with a baseball bat and lit her on fire with a Molotov cocktail because she scolded him about sneaking out of the house and using social media, prosecutors said.

Matt McCloud, 27, of Kirksville, Mo., who bragged on social media about fleeing to Ukraine and Colombia to avoid jail time for a 2017 forgery conviction before being arrested in Texas trying to re-enter the U.S., was sentenced to seven years in prison.

