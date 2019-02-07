• John Skorupa said he was walking on a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., when he came across a 20-foot barnacle-covered wooden cross bobbing in the water, and it was later dragged by several tourists onto the beach where it's become a popular photo spot.

• Robert Wiemer, 72, of Stephenville, Texas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Mississippi on charges alleging he illegally prescribed painkillers, muscle relaxers and sedatives and then spent about $270,000 on vehicles and property and making debt payments.

• Phillip Lee, 27, faces robbery and battery counts after he was accused of entering a fast-food restaurant in New Orleans where he tried to swipe some cash but, instead, grabbed some fried chicken and ran off when he couldn't open the register, police said.

• Matteo Politi, 38, an Italian man accused of performing dozens of operations, including breast implants, while posing as a plastic surgeon in private clinics around Bucharest, Romania, was arrested on fraud charges, authorities said.

• Larry Ray Richey, 21, of Rio Linda, Calif., convicted of elder abuse and battery after punching and breaking the jaw of an 85-year-old man, who later died, when the victim parked too close to Richey's car at a gas station, faces up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• John Gizzi, 19, of Jasper, N.C., is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle while his 17-year-old brother, James, faces a felony larceny charge after the two were arrested when sheriff's deputies, investigating a fire that killed the teens' grandmother, found her car missing from the scene.

• Robert Koester, 52, a professional photographer, was arrested by federal and state authorities on charges that he took young and aspiring models to a remote property in McMinnville, Ore., where he took nude photos and sexually assaulted them.

• James Monroe, 17, of Davie, Fla., will be tried as an adult on charges that he beat his mother with a baseball bat and lit her on fire with a Molotov cocktail because she scolded him about sneaking out of the house and using social media, prosecutors said.

• Matt McCloud, 27, of Kirksville, Mo., who bragged on social media about fleeing to Ukraine and Colombia to avoid jail time for a 2017 forgery conviction before being arrested in Texas trying to re-enter the U.S., was sentenced to seven years in prison.

A Section on 02/07/2019