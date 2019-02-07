Little Rock firefighters battle blaze, storm during morning structure fire

Little Rock firefighters respond to a Thursday morning fire at an abandoned building in the 2400 block of South Pulaski Street. Photo by Little Rock Fire Department

An abandoned and condemned Little Rock building caught fire Thursday, leading fire officials to extinguish the blaze during a morning thunderstorm.

Little Rock Fire Capt. Jason Weaver said the fire started at about 8:45 a.m. near the 2400 block of South Pulaski Street. Firefighters put out the majority of the fire quickly and tended to smaller fires that flared up at the building throughout the morning, he said.

Officials are still investigating what started the fire. Weaver said homeless people would frequently stay inside of the structure. He said the department was unaware of any lightning strikes in the area that might have caused the blaze.

Weaver said the morning downpour that brought torrential rain throughout the city made putting out the fire difficult because it weighed down firefighters' gear. One firefighter fell through a floor, injuring his shoulder.

“It shook him up pretty good,” Weaver said, but the man's injuries appeared to be minor.

The firefighter returned to work Thursday, he said.