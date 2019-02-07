• After R. Kelly said he's planning an international tour, an Australian lawmaker wants the country to bar him from performing there if the concert plan goes forward. The embattled musician announced on social media Tuesday that he'll be going to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. "See y'all soon" the post said. No dates or venues were revealed. However, the tour tweet was deleted following a backlash from Twitter users who urged fans not to buy concert tickets, pointing out the irony that "R. Kelly is going on tour instead of jail." Kelly's career has been stifled since a #MuteRKelly campaign gained momentum last year to protest accusations that he sexually abused women and girls, which Kelly denies. Lifetime's documentary series Surviving R. Kelly last month drew more attention to the allegations. No new criminal charges have been filed against Kelly since the most recent sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. Australia has denied entry to other foreigners on character grounds. "If the Immigration Minister suspects that a non-citizen does not pass the character test, or there is a risk to the community while they are in Australia, he should use the powers he has under the Migration Act to deny or cancel their visa," senior opposition lawmaker Shayne Neumann said in a statement. Australia's Home Affairs Department said it did not comment on individual cases. But the department said in a statement there were strong legal provisions to block entry to anyone "found not to be of good character."

• A former inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in part to the efforts of Kim Kardashian West has a book deal, along with deals for film and television rights. Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that Alice Marie Johnson's After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom comes out May 21. Kardashian West contributed a foreword to what Harper is calling an "honest, faith-driven memoir" and a "deep look into the systemic issue of mass incarceration." Film, television and "life rights" were sold to Endeavor Content and One Community. "I feel humbled that the telling of my story gives hope and my years of pain were not in vain," Johnson said in a statement. Johnson, 63, served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for non-violent offenses before President Donald Trump commuted her sentence last year. Kardashian West personally lobbied him in the Oval Office, a meeting which Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner helped arrange. On Tuesday, Johnson was among those invited to sit with first lady Melania Trump and Trump family members at the State of the Union address.

Photo by AP file photo

In this June 7, 2018 file photo, Alice Marie Johnson waits to start a TV interview on in Memphis, Tenn.

A Section on 02/07/2019