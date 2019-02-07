Arkansas tool factory idled in '14 sells for $2M

The former Apex Tool plant at 1609 N. Old Missouri Road in Springdale has been sold for $2 million to an investment group.

The new owner of the 242,000-square-foot manufacturing plant, Trickling Creek Properties, is searching for new tenants for the building, according to a Tuesday news release.

Trickling Creek Properties is based in Siloam Springs, according to documents filed with the secretary of state's office. The property sold on Jan. 31, according to county documents.

The commercial real estate group Binswanger in Dallas represented the seller and Sage Partners in Rogers acted for the buyer.

Apex Tool announced it was closing the Springdale plant in August 2014, leaving 250 people without work.

In 2016, Apex Tool was fined $150,000 by the Environmental Protection Agency for inadequate record-keeping. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality also fined the company about $6,000. The fines were not based on environmental issues or contamination, according to news reports at the time.

-- John Magsam

Tyson has earnings call, meeting today

Tyson Foods Inc. will hold its first-quarter 2019 earnings call and its annual shareholders meeting today.

The earnings call is scheduled for 8 a.m., followed by the shareholders meeting at 10 a.m. An earnings report for the three months that ended Dec. 31 will be available this morning.

The earnings call can be accessed by dialing (844) 890-1795. It also can be accessed online at ir.tyson.com.

Three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research estimated a 14 percent earnings drop to $1.55 per share compared with the year-before quarter, citing freight head winds and volatile commodity markets.

Tyson's shareholders meeting can be accessed by dialing (855) 656-0922, or online at the same website.

The meeting will be held at Tyson Emma at 319 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. A ticket, proof of shareholder status or employee badge is required for entry. A telephone replay of the meeting and earnings call will be available until March 7 at (877) 344-7529.

-- Nathan Owens

State index gives up 2.03, ends at 409.63

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed at 409.63 Wednesday, down 2.03.

"Stocks closed modestly lower with the telecommunications sector underperforming as investors shift their attention to events next week that include tariff discussions with China and another possible government shutdown Feb. 15," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 02/07/2019