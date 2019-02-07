PHOTOS: Police seek gunman who shot clerk during west Little Rock gas station robbery

Police released these surveillance images after a robbery and shooting at a west Little Rock gas station on Wednesday night.

Authorities have released two surveillance images after a cashier at a west Little Rock gas station was shot during a robbery on Wednesday night.

A spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department said the photos show the suspected gunman and a vehicle he was believed to have used.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the Shell Station at 16900 Cantrell Road, which is between Taylor Loop Road and Chenal Parkway.

The victim, 21-year-old Dillon Reddick, told investigators that a man brought three beers to the register and also asked for cigarettes and lottery tickets, though the clerk didn't put them on the counter "because the suspect was acting suspicious," according to a police report.

The man reportedly then produced a gun, pointed it at Reddick and demanded he open the register.

"Reddick said he did not do anything but stare at the suspect," police wrote, noting the gunman pulled the trigger twice but the gun didn't fire. "[Reddick] said the suspect pulled the trigger a third time and he heard a loud bang and felt sharp pain his right hip and he fell to the floor."

Reddick was initially said to be in critical condition. An update on his condition on Thursday was not immediately available.

The gunman, who left with beer, chips and cigarettes, is described as a black man who stands about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black ball cap with "1860" written on it, a black T-shirt with white stripes and black pants.

No arrests have been made.