Senate panel backs abortion ban

A bill that would ban abortions in Arkansas if the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its Roe v. Wade precedent or if the U.S. Constitution were amended to allow states to prohibit the procedure cleared a legislative committee Wednesday and is now headed to the Senate.

State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, told members of the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee that there was a "good chance" the 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion would be overturned in the near future.

If that happens, Senate Bill 149 would immediately "ban abortion" in Arkansas, Rapert said.

"Arkansas is clearly a pro-life state," Rapert said, adding that if Roe v. Wade were overturned, the bill would clearly articulate that abortion was prohibited in the state.

The exceptions to the abortion ban would be if a medical emergency endangered the life of the mother.

SB149 also would not prohibit the administration of contraceptive measures, drugs or chemicals if it were "administered before the time when a pregnancy could be determined through conventional medical testing."

Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, presented the fictional scenario of a 13-year-old girl who was gang raped and did not have access to nor knowledge of preventive contraceptives that must be taken within five days of sexual intercourse to be effective.

Hickey said the scenario is "unconscionable" to him, but he wanted to "make sure we're not totally limiting that."

Medical student Robin Hanna told the committee that the bill was a "direct attack on women's rights" and would severely limit a doctor's ability to care for patients.

"This is a woman's health care issue," Hanna said.

Melissa Chism, the director of a pregnancy resource center in Morrilton, told the committee that the abortion she received at 16 years old has affected nearly every aspect of her life since that day. She told the committee members of her failed marriage and the anxiety and suicidal depression she has battled.

Under SB149, women who receive abortions would not be criminally charged, but doctors who perform abortions would be guilty of a felony and could be fined up to $100,000 and imprisoned for up to 10 years.

SB149 includes a section that would delay its effective date until the state attorney general certifies that the nation's highest court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

The bill, which has 46 co-sponsors in the Legislature, will now go before the Senate for consideration.

Metro on 02/07/2019