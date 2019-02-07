State Capitol news in brief

Senate passes bill on building controls

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that aims to stop cities and towns from regulating building design.

The Senate voted 23-11 to send Senate Bill 170 by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, to the House.

"This is a simple bill that says cities can't create design standards for housing," he said.

Opponents of the bill argued the bill infringes on local control. Proponents disagreed and contended that the bill would protect private-property rights.

The legislation was inspired by rules proposed and then tabled in Fayetteville and Springdale last fall, according to Hester, who is a developer.

The rules proposed in those Northwest Arkansas cities deal with aspects of home aesthetics, such as the type of siding and the size of garages -- that Hester said only serve to make homes more expensive.

His bill would still allow cities, towns and counties to enforce building regulations related to safety.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Committee backs juvenile-justice bill

Legislation aimed at restructuring Arkansas' juvenile courts and justice system sailed through the Senate Judiciary Committee on a voice vote Wednesday, sending the bill to the full Senate.

In the committee Wednesday to speak for the "Restore Arkansas Families" Act -- officially Senate Bill 152 -- was Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, chairman of the judiciary's Commission on Children, Youth and Families.

SB152 would direct juvenile courts to implement a standard validated risk assessment tool as part of an attempt to divert kids away from youth lockups.

Wood said the tool, selected by a committee of juvenile judges, is called the Structured Assessment of Violent Risk in Youth. It was first implemented in 2014 on a pilot basis and is now used by 18 counties.

"This is a better way," Wood said.

The legislation is also a part of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's effort to revamp the juvenile-justice system by using fewer lockups and more community supervision. Last fall, the governor announced the closing of two of the state's seven youth jails.

-- John Moritz

Sex-offender curbs clear Senate panel

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday endorsed two competing measures related to sex offenders.

Both bills, which differ in scope, were approved on voice votes. Senate Bills 207 and 183 attempt to block sex offenders from working in emergency service-type jobs.

The first bill, SB207 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, would prohibit all sex offenders from joining volunteer fire departments.

The committee chairman, Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, said he agreed with Irvin's intent, but he and several other members expressed concern that the bill would also shut out all Level 1 sex offenders, who bear the lowest level of community notification.

Clark is the sponsor of a competing bill, SB183, which would prohibit sex offenders from working in fire departments, law enforcement and emergency medical services. His bill, however, would only apply to Level 2, 3 and 4 sex offenders, who are deemed to require higher levels of community notification.

Both bills were approved by the committee and sent to the full Senate. Clark said he would talk with Irvin to decide if it is appropriate to have only one bill moving forward.

-- John Moritz

House votes to limit sex-offender access

Legislation passed by the House on Wednesday would limit which students' relatives can attend ticketed school events if those family members are Level 3 sex offenders.

House Bill 1023 would limit such events to relatives within the second degree of consanguinity -- grandparents and siblings -- as well as great-grandparents. The current law allows other relatives, including first cousins, aunts and uncles.

The bill, by Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs, passed in the House by a vote of 94-0.

-- John Moritz

Bill on offenders' kid photos proceeds

Legislation that would prohibit certain sex offenders from recording or taking pictures of children, and then posting those photos online, advanced through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, had to amend the legislation, Senate Bill 8, to include a provision that would require sex offenders to be notified of the new requirements. If sex offenders categorized as Level 3 and 4 violated the law after being warned, they would be guilty of a Class D felony, punishable by up to six years in prison.

It would not be a violation of the law if the offender received permission from the parent or guardian of the child under 14 to take the child's picture and post it online, or if the child was in the background or not the main subject of the recording.

The bill advanced by a voice vote in the committee. Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, said she voted present.

-- John Moritz

More road funding needed, group says

The "time is now" to raise more money to improve Arkansas roads and bridges, a new coalition said in an open letter to lawmakers that came with no specific recommendations.

"We are urging you to act to approve additional funding that will improve our roads and bridges and make them safer," the Arkansas Roads and Bridges Funding Coalition said.

The coalition includes the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation, the Arkansas Municipal League, the Association of Arkansas Counties, the Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, the Arkansas Trucking Association, the Poultry Federation and four organizations that count road contractors among their members.

The letter cited a Legislative Audit report last year that confirmed the Arkansas Department of Transportation's estimate that an extra $478 million is needed annually to improve the state's road system, preserve the system and increase capacity.

"We know that $478 million is an ambitious goal, but let's work together to get to a funding level that starts to realistically address the fact our roads are crumbling," the letter said.

-- Noel Oman

Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 92nd General Assembly for today, the 25th day of the 2019 regular session.

COMMITTEES

9 a .m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, Multi-Agency Complex. 10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309.

10 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Commit-tee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. Senate State Agen-cies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

11 a.m. House convenes.

