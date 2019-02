Authorities in eastern Arkansas said a 15-year-old was found dead Wednesday evening inside a West Memphis apartment.

The West Memphis Police Department said in a Facebook post after 7 p.m. that officers were responding to a suspected shooting in the 2300 block of Goodwin Avenue.

It wasn't immediately clear if police have made an arrest.

Authorities haven’t identified the teen or named any suspects.

Police said they were still investigating the shooting Thursday morning.