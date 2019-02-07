Trump grows louder on abortion

President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at the Capitol in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is making a move to re-energize evangelical voters whose support will be vital in heading off any possible 2020 primary challenge.

Trump seized on abortion during his State of the Union address Tuesday to re-engage on a divisive cultural issue, using both religious rhetoric aimed at conservative Christians and criticism of Democratic lawmakers who support abortion rights -- in particular, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Trump went after Northam -- by title, not by name -- in his speech and claimed that the governor "stated he would execute a baby after birth."

The message from Trump was aimed squarely at evangelicals who play an outsized role in Republican politics.

Ralph Reed, a prominent GOP evangelical strategist, said the White House worked closely with evangelicals during the fight over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, but contact dropped off during the midterm elections and the government shutdown.

"Now we see it picking up again," Reed said, calling Trump's State of the Union comments "important and deeply appreciated."

Religious voters, including Roman Catholics in the industrial Midwest, will be a key constituency in a Trump re-election, Reed said.

"He's got a proven, demonstrable record of performing with [evangelicals]," Reed said. "As with the Bush re-elect in 2004, it could become a building block to a strong re-election."

In the days before the speech, White House aides telegraphed that an anti-abortion passage in the address using faith-based language would become a re-election theme. The issue is expected to be in the spotlight again today as the president attends the National Prayer Breakfast.

"To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother's womb," Trump said Tuesday. "Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: All children -- born and unborn -- are made in the holy image of God."

During his national address, Trump criticized New York's Reproductive Health Act, enacted to ensure the right to an abortion if the Supreme Court were to overturn all or part of Roe v. Wade. It states that a woman may abort a viable fetus after 24 weeks of pregnancy only if her life or health is at risk.

"Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother's womb moments from birth," Trump said, referring to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's signing of the bill last month on the anniversary of the Roe decision. "These are living, feeling, beautiful babies who will never get the chance to share their love and their dreams with the world."

Cuomo defended the abortion law Wednesday, saying Trump and his conservative allies are lying about the law as part of a broader assault on abortion rights.

In an op-ed published in The New York Times on Wednesday, the Democrat also pushed back on Trump's call for a ban on late-term abortion, saying he wants to roll back decades-old court rulings protecting access to the procedure.

"As part of their attack on women's rights, Mr. Trump and his allies are intentionally spreading lies about New York's Reproductive Health Act," Cuomo wrote. "Their goal is to end all legal abortion in our nation."

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Swanson and David Klepper of The Associated Press.

