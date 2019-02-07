Police: Arkansas man traveling wrong way on interstate dies in crash; 3 similar wrecks investigated so far this year in state

A driver who was traveling the wrong way on a highway was killed in a crash late Wednesday, marking at least the third deadly collision involving a wrong-way driver on an interstate in Arkansas so far this year, police reports show.

The Arkansas State Police said the latest wreck happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary report said a 2009 Dodge was traveling north in a southbound lane of Interstate 555 before it collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Bay.

Police identified Justin Lee Glasgow,34, of Tuckerman as the wrong-way driver. He died at the scene.

The report identified the driver of the truck as 51-year-old Morris Nunn of Cordova. He was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't list the severity of his injuries.

State Police on Thursday also released details about a deadly wrong-way crash that happened Jan. 27 on Interstate 30 west of Benton in Saline County.

According to a report in that case, 84-year-old Bobby Coker of Benton was driving a Chevrolet S-10 east in the westbound lanes when his vehicle struck a westbound SUV. Coker suffered fatal injuries.

Preliminary records show at least 42 people have died in crashes along Arkansas roads so far this year.