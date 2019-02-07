Tyson Foods reports sluggish sales

In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Tyson Foods Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter profit of $551 million, or $1.50 a share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.58 per share.

Low pork and chicken prices dragged down sales in the first quarter, the company said. To combat the lackluster market conditions, Tyson has turned to deals to expand its global footprint. Earlier in the day, Tyson said it plans to purchase six facilities from Brazil’s BRF SA for $340 million, including operations in Asia and the U.K.

Tyson said revenue for the quarter was $10.19 billion, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.36 billion.

