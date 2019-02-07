U.S. stocks sink as European outlook dims

FILE- In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, file photo specialist Specialist Glenn Carell, center, and trader John Panin work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — Stocks are falling on Wall Street in midday trading, following European markets lower, as investors became more pessimistic about the global economic outlook.

The latest blow to confidence came Thursday as European officials slashed their forecast for economic growth in the eurozone this year.

U.S. indexes fell broadly, with the worst drops going to internet and technology companies.

Facebook fell 2.4 percent. Twitter plunged 10.4 percent after reporting weak user numbers.

The S&P 500 fell 38 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,692.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 339 points, or 1.3 percent, at 25,050. The Nasdaq dropped 119 points, or 1.6 percent, to 7,255.

Traders sought safety in U.S. government bonds, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.66 percent.

