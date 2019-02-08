2 dead, 1 injured in northeast Arkansas crash where driver ran stop sign, state police say

Two people died in a Friday morning wreck in northeast Arkansas when a driver ran through a stop sign and crossed into the path of a pickup in Greene County, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. along Arkansas 34 in Beech Grove, a community roughly 25 miles north of Jonesboro.

A police report said driver Ivan Puello, 21, of Paragould failed to stop for a sign where Arkansas 141 and 34 meet. The report listed Alexandria Snyder, 21, of Paragould as the passenger in the Nissan Altima Puello was driving.

Both suffered fatal injuries in the wreck, authorities said.

A 53-year-old Paragould woman who was driving a Ford F150 was brought to a hospital in Jonesboro for injuries that weren’t immediately available in the report.

State police noted clear and dry conditions at the time of the crash.

At least 44 people have died in fatal crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.