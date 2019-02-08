Democrats in Virginia try to deal with 3-sided crises

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's Democrats struggled to find their way out of three interlocking political crises Thursday that threaten to bring down the party's top elected officials and put a Republican in the governor's chair.

With Gov. Ralph Northam's career in peril over a photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook, the state attorney general acknowledged Wednesday that he put on blackface when he was in college, and a woman publicly accused the lieutenant governor of sexually assaulting her 15 years ago.

While nearly the entire Democratic establishment rose up against Northam over the past week to demand he resign, party members largely withheld judgment on the two latest developments, which threaten to cause a political chain reaction that could make a GOP legislative leader the governor.

President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of a double standard, tweeting: "If the three failing pols were Republicans, far stronger action would be taken."

In a statement Thursday night, Virginia's Legislative Black Caucus reiterated its call for Northam to resign, but stopped short of calling for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax or Attorney General Mark Herring to step down. Fairfax would become Virginia's second black governor if Northam stepped down.

The black lawmakers said the sexual-assault allegation against Fairfax must be "thoroughly investigated." They also said that while they appreciated Herring's "candor" in admitting to wearing blackface, they "await further action on his part to reassure the citizens of the Commonwealth of his fitness for leadership."

Shortly afterward, the state's two U.S. senators and seven Democratic congressmen took a similar approach. They released a joint statement calling for an investigation into Fairfax and urging Herring to continue to be "engaged in in-depth discussions with leaders and others in Virginia ... if he is to regain [the public's] trust."

Quentin Kidd, a political science professor at Christopher Newport University, had initially predicted Northam would be unable to hang on to office for more than a week. Now, with all three top Democrats in trouble, the equation has changed, he said.

He said it is possible all three could survive just out of political necessity because conservative Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox would be next in line for governor if they all resigned.

The Democrats' "moral clarity" last week has given way to the realization they could "lose power completely at the executive level," Kidd said. He likened the situation to three sinking boats "that suddenly lash themselves together and find they can float."

Several top Democratic female lawmakers in Virginia declined to say Thursday whether they believe Fairfax's accuser, Vanessa Tyson, a California college professor who says Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex at a hotel in 2004 during the Democratic National Convention in Boston. Fairfax has denied the allegations, casting them as a political smear.

The governor is under fire over the discovery of a photo on his yearbook profile page of someone in blackface standing next to a person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. Northam initially said he was in the photo, then denied it, but acknowledged putting shoe polish on his face for a dance contest in Texas in 1984, when he was in the Army.

On Wednesday, Herring, who had been urging Northam to step down, admitted wearing blackface to look like a rapper during a party when he was a 19-year-old at the University of Virginia in 1980. He apologized for his "callous" behavior.

Information for this article was contributed by Alanna Durkin Richer, Elana Schor, Denise Lavoie and Matthew Barakat of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax

Photo by Richmond Times-Dispatch

Attorney General-elect Mark Herring

