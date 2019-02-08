Ex-senator Baker granted trial delay

A federal judge Thursday postponed the trial of former state Sen. Gilbert Baker until October.

The trial in U.S. District Court in Little Rock was to begin Feb. 25, but Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. granted Baker's request for a delay and set the trial for Oct. 28.

Baker, 62, pleaded innocent in January to one count each of bribery and conspiracy and to seven counts of wire fraud. The charges resulted from an investigation of an alleged scheme involving a nursing home owner and a now-imprisoned former judge.

Michael Maggio, a former judge in the state's 20th Judicial Circuit, is serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a federal bribery charge. Nursing home owner Michael Morton of Fort Smith has not been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing.

Baker had requested the trial delay, and the U.S. attorney's office did not oppose it. Such postponements are common at the early stages of federal cases.

