Funeral stabbings lead to one arrest

A Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday in the stabbing of two women with a box cutter during a family funeral, court documents show.

Terra M. Horton, 32, was arrested in the December attack, according to an affidavit and an arrest report.

North Little Rock police were called Dec. 15 to Eighth Street Baptist Church at 901 S.A. Jones Drive to investigate a disturbance that involved multiple people fighting, the affidavit said.

Police later learned that Horton had injured two women, sending them to emergency rooms where they received a combined 52 staples to close their wounds, the affidavit said.

Horton is accused of stabbing one woman in the back, which required 17 staples to treat, officers reported. The second woman was injured multiple times and received 35 staples in her legs and three stitches in one of her fingers, the affidavit said.

Officers arrested Horton on two charges of second-degree battery and took her to the Pulaski County jail. Horton was no longer listed on the jail's roster as of Thursday evening.

Officers arrest man found with truants

Officers found a North Little Rock man in the company of three underage girls, one of them a 15-year-old runaway with whom he had shared a hotel room, according to an arrest report.

Officers searching for three robbery suspects instead found Donte Lamar Peterson, 19, who was with the girls who had skipped school, the report said.

Peterson told police that he knew one of the girls was a runaway and had paid for a hotel room, in which he and the girl slept, the report said.

Officers arrested Peterson on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the report said.

Peterson was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set as of Thursday evening.

Metro on 02/08/2019