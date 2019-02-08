Little Rock Diocese: 2 added to list of church officials 'credibly' accused of sex abuse

A priest and a religious brother have been added to the Diocese of Little Rock's list of Arkansas church officials who have been "credibly" accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

In a letter from Bishop Anthony Taylor on Friday, the diocese — which oversees all Catholic churches in the state — announced the additions to the list initially released Sept. 10. It also noted seven priests who served in Arkansas at one time against whom credible allegations were made outside the state, as well as "boundary violations" by an Arkansas priest which do not "seem to rise to the level of child sexual abuse," Taylor wrote.

The letter also noted the completion of a review of over 1,350 diocesan personnel files by Kinsale Management Group, an organization which investigates workplace violence prevention, child abuse prevention, employee misconduct and other areas for businesses and faith-based organizations, according to its website.

"[Kinsale] made no dramatic discoveries, but their efforts confirmed that we have a clear understanding of the scope of incidents of clergy sexual abuse committed in the past," Taylor wrote.

Ten employees spent approximately 658 hours on the review, an exit letter from Kinsale said. The group looked at files from 1886, which was the earliest year available, through October 2018.

During the past year, the Diocese of Little Rock has joined many other dioceses nationwide in naming priests accused of sexual abuse.

Friday's letter again called for individuals who know of abuse within the Diocese of Little Rock to come forward by contacting the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline, Chancellor for Canonical Affairs Deacon Matthew Glover and a victims' assistance coordinator within the church.

"I once again ask for your prayers for all the victims of sexual abuse from whatever source, but in particular those who have been abused by a priest, deacon or other representative of the Church," Taylor wrote.

A mass for healing for victims of sexual abuse is set for 5 p.m. April 28 at Morris Hall Chapel in the St. John Catholic Center in Little Rock.

