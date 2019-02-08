Man stabbed in head after argument during dominoes game at Little Rock home, police say

A Little Rock man was stabbed in the head after an argument during a game of dominoes early Friday, police said.

The attack happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of West 46th Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. A witness at the house told officers that a fight broke out between two men who were reportedly playing dominos, authorities said.

The report said medical staff brought a 53-year-old Little Rock man to UAMS Medical Center, where he was treated for a wound to the top of his head. The report did not list his condition when he went to the hospital.

Officers searched the neighborhood and nearby parks, but no arrests had been made at the time of the report.