Filing unsealed in bankruptcy case of one-time prominent Arkansas developer

A Texas judge Thursday ordered an objection to the discharge of the bankruptcy of Bill Schwyhart be unsealed. Schwyhart was a prominent developer during the Northwest Arkansas building boom.

In July, Schwyhart and his wife filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in Texas, where they reside, claiming more than $90 million in debt.

Last month, the judge allowed Arkansas investment group CHP to file under seal its emergency objection to the discharge of Schwyhart's debt. CHP's objection was based "in no small part" on confidential information covered by a 2013 confidentiality agreement, according to the filing.

In October, Judge Harlin Hale with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Northern District of Texas, ruled that CHP and the trustee in Schwyhart's bankruptcy case should have access to the confidential settlement but added that they, too, were bound to keep the information under wraps. CHP and the trustee said they needed to look at the settlement since the deal could be an attempt to hide assets.

The confidential settlement agreement was made as part of a 2013 lawsuit between Schwyhart and Low Tide Holdings, which is owned by Tim Graham, a former business associate of Schwyhart.

-- John Magsam

Garden designer to speak at forum

P. Allen Smith, the garden designer, author and conservationist, will be the keynote speaker for the Arkansas Agritourism Association's inaugural conference Feb. 20.

The conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the headquarters of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, at 2301 S. University Ave. in Little Rock. The event will include sessions on food safety, marketing, hospital and insurance.

Agritourism operators organized the association in February 2018.

The fee is $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers, including a year's membership. Early registration is encouraged at https://tinyurl.com/y866mgbs cq

More information is available from Ruth Pepler CQ, the association's president, at info@agritourism.com or 870-504-1306.

-- Stephen Steed

State index sticks on close of 409.63

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, was unchanged at 409.63 Thursday.

Nine stocks rose, five fell and one was unchanged.

"Equities followed overseas markets lower following cuts by the European Commission to eurozone growth forecasts as the energy sector underperformed the broader market," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 20.7 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 02/08/2019