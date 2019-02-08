Police: 3-month-old found dead in Pine Bluff; parents jailed on unrelated offenses

Two parents were in jail in Jefferson County Friday night after their 3-month-old baby girl died near their home, according to a news release.

Jefferson County sheriff's office spokesman Maj. Randy Dolphin said deputies responded to a 911 caller who said a baby was unresponsive at 1321 Lindsey Drive in Pine Bluff. The child was either in a vehicle parked at the residence or in the residence, the release said.

First responders' efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead at 12:27 p.m. Dolphin said the baby's body had no obvious signs of trauma and that the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office would determine whether the child's death was a homicide.

The baby's parents, Nicholas William Crist, 38, and Brandi Lynn Crist, 33, were at the home at the time of the child's death, Dolphin said. Nicholas Crist was arrested on an extant misdemeanor warrant and Brandi Crist was detained on a parole hold, the release said.

Neither has been charged in the death investigation.