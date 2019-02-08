Police investigate homicide near Little Rock elementary school

Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday near a Little Rock elementary school.

Dispatch records show officers were called to a reported shooting in the 7300 block of Fairways Drive shortly after 12:35 a.m. The reported address of the killing is just south of Western Hills Elementary School property.

A spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department said one man was killed, though no further details were immediately known.

The death marks the 10th killing of the year in Little Rock.

Check back for updates on this developing story.