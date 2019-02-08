Trial nears for man in corpse-abuse case

TEXARKANA -- A man accused of burying a dead friend beneath the floor of his two-story backyard shed is scheduled for a jury trial later this month in Miller County.

Chad Allen Jernigan, 42, was arrested last year, accused of abuse of a corpse in the July 2017 disappearance of 45-year-old Richard York. Jernigan told investigators that he panicked when York died on Jernigan's property in Texarkana and concealed the death, according to an affidavit.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Feb. 25 before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom. Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett will handle the case for the state. Jernigan is represented by a Miller County public defender.

If convicted of abuse of a corpse, Jernigan faces three to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

In 2017, Jernigan told detectives that he last saw York the night of July 4, 2017, and that after a "verbal disturbance," he dropped him off on Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas, the affidavit said.

When she filed a missing person report July 17, 2017, to police in Texarkana, Texas, York's mother said her son had not been seen since the night of July 4.

"A consensual search of Jernigan's residence at that time did not reveal anything suspicious," the affidavit said.

In July 2018, police in Texarkana, Ark., received tips that York died at Jernigan's residence in the 4900 block of Union Road a year before and that Jernigan concealed the corpse under his shed.

Texarkana, Ark., detectives attempted to contact Jernigan at his home July 26, but he didn't answer the door. Concern that Jernigan might be armed led officers to set up surveillance around the home, according to an affidavit. That night, Jernigan left his residence in his truck shortly before 10 p.m. with officers following.

Jernigan drove onto East Street and onto a county road before merging onto Interstate 49, where he began driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to the affidavit. Jernigan's driving eventually led to a traffic stop and arrest on a charge of misdemeanor reckless driving within the Texarkana, Ark., city limits.

During an interview at the Bi-State Justice Building in downtown Texarkana, Jernigan told detectives that York had been at his home July 4, 2017, and "died for an unknown reason," according to the affidavit.

"York died while in a two-story shed in the backyard," the affidavit said. "Jernigan said he was scared and didn't want to call the police, so he pulled the flooring up from the shed, exposing the bare earth underneath."

Jernigan told detectives that he buried York under the shed, poured concrete over the grave and replaced the flooring, the affidavit says.

Jernigan has been in jail since his arrest last year. Bail was initially set at $150,000 but has been lowered to $50,000.

State Desk on 02/08/2019