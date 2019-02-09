3-month-old dies at residence in Pine Bluff

Police were investigating the death of a 3-month-old child Friday in Jefferson County, according to a news release.

Maj. Randy Dolphin, a spokesman for the Jefferson County sheriff's office, said deputies responded to a 911 caller who said a baby needed help at 1321 Lindsey Drive in Pine Bluff. The child was in the residence, the news release said.

Efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead at 12:27 p.m. Dolphin said the baby's body had no obvious signs of trauma and that the medical examiner's office would determine the cause of death.

The baby's parents, Nicholas William Crist, 38, and Brandi Lynn Crist, 33, were at the home at the time of the child's death, Dolphin said. Nicholas Crist was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and Brandi Crist was detained on a parole hold, the release said.

Neither has been charged in the death investigation.

Metro on 02/09/2019