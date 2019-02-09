Buffalo River's campsite fees rise

Administrators at the Buffalo National River are raising camping fees at several developed campgrounds.

The increases will start March 15, according to a news release from Cassandra Johannsen, a park ranger. She said it's the first campground fee increase at the national park since 2013.

The park's campsites range from primitive with just vault toilets, no water and no designated sites, to developed areas with electric and water hookups for recreational vehicle camping.

The park's camping fees are used to fund projects like stabilizing the Buffalo Point launch area to make pedestrian river access safer and more convenient, according to the release. The money also is used to pay for increasing utility expenses within the campgrounds.

A study was done comparing Buffalo National River campgrounds with other campgrounds in the area. Then there was a 30-day public comment period before a decision was made on the fee increase.

As a result, administrators have decided to raise fees at the following campgrounds:

• Buffalo Point Campground: Sites with water, electric flush restrooms and showers from $22 to $30 a night for up to six people.

• Steel Creek, Kyle's Landing, Ozark and Tyler Bend Campground (all sites), and walk-in tent sites at Buffalo Point Campground (with water and flush restrooms, showers at Tyler Bend and Buffalo Point): from $12 and $16 to $20 a night for up to six people (up to four stock animals per site at Steel Creek Horse Camp).

• Carver and Rush campgrounds: primitive sites (with water, without flush restrooms) from $12 to $16 a night for up to six people.

• Buffalo Point and Tyler Bend group sites: The fee structure has been revised for group campsites to a flat rate of $50 per group per night (up to 25 people per site) from $3 per person.

There will be no changes at:

• Erbie (including five group sites), Woolum, South Maumee and Spring Creek will continue to allow free camping where no amenities are provided. Those campsites, which can't be reserved, include a fire ring, picnic table and vault restroom.

Pavilions fees will remain:

• $25 for the Ozark Pavilion for the day.

• $50 for the Tyler Bend Pavilion and Buffalo Point Pavilions for the day.

Starting March 15 the park is going to allow half of the tent and horse campsites at Steel Creek Campground and half of the walk-in tent and drive-in sites at Tyler Bend Campground to be reserved in advance on the Recreation.gov website. All sites that are not reserved for any given night will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations must be made at least five days in advance within a six-month window.

Buffalo National River provides a 50 percent discount on campsite fees for Interagency Senior and Access pass cardholders.

