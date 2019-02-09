Driver, passenger die in state after running through stop sign

Two Paragould residents died Friday after driving through a stop sign in Beech Grove, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Ivan Puello and Alexandria Snyder, both 21, died after Puello failed to stop at the intersection of Arkansas 141 and Arkansas 34 and drove into the path of a Ford F-150 at approximately 8 a.m., an Arkansas State Police investigator said in a preliminary crash report.

The driver of the truck, 53-year-old Regina Cox, was also injured, the report said.

Road conditions were reported as clear and dry at the time of the accident.