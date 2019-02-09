Searcy man arrested in parking lot after Walmart robbery

A Searcy man who used a knife to rob a Walmart on Friday never made it out of the parking lot, a police spokesman said.

An Arkansas Highway Patrol officer stopped Eddie Ray Myers, 69, minutes after he brandished a knife at a Walmart employee and demanded cash, Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said in a news release Saturday.

Searcy police arrived at the Walmart Supercenter on East Race Avenue and arrested Myers on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, both felonies, Hernandez said.

Myers was in the White County jail as of Saturday afternoon.