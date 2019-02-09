Sheriff: Man dressed like deputy stopped in central Arkansas after turning on lights, siren in front of unmarked patrol vehicle

A 37-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested Friday on a charge of criminal impersonation after authorities spotted him using lights and a siren on his vehicle and then found him to be "dressed in a similar fashion" as a sheriff's deputy, according to a statement from the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

The agency said in a post on its Facebook page that Jeremy Kurck also faces charges including criminal use of a prohibited weapon and reckless driving. He was booked into the Lonoke County jail, where he remained on Saturday pending a first court appearance.

According to the sheriff's office, a detective in an unmarked vehicle spotted a pickup directly in front of him activate "flashing green, amber and red lights with a siren" before accelerating to 90 mph.

The pickup was stopped and Kurck, who had a "similar style badge" to one used by the sheriff's office, was identified as the driver, authorities said. He said he was a "Lonoke County process server," the post said.

"Upon further investigation the detectives learned the truck was outfitted with police type equipment i.e. an AWIN portable radio, mobile radar, mobile video and other items such as a taser, pepper spray, baton and handcuffs," the sheriff's office wrote, noting later that "deputies take this type of action very seriously and will always work hard to keep the citizens safe."