State parks veteran to manage stadium

A former police officer and state park superintendent was named Friday as the new manager of War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Justin Dorsey, whose last day as an officer with the Benton Police Department was Friday, will begin work at the 54,000-seat stadium on Monday, according to a spokesman for the state Department of Parks and Tourism.

Dorsey -- who first began working in the state parks system shortly after he graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2004 -- was previously the superintendent of Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro and has worked at other locations, including Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park and the Davidson Historic State Park in Pocahontas. He joined the Little Rock Police Department in 2014 and then the Benton Police Department.

"All of these experiences bring a strong sense of public service, an understanding of excellent hospitality, and ability to deal with large crowds in a very demanding environment," state parks Director Grady Spann said in a statement. "Justin is a good fit to effectively manage War Memorial Stadium, one of Arkansas's most iconic landmarks."

Dorsey replaces Ron Salley, who retired as stadium manager on Nov. 30. Assistant Manager John Latch has served in the interim and will remain at the stadium.

Meg Matthews, a department spokesman, said Dorsey was hired Jan. 25 "by committee" with Spann having the final approval.

"We are all pleased to have Justin back as a member of the Arkansas State Parks team," Region 5 Supervisor Becky Bariola said in a statement. "War Memorial will benefit from his experiences and leadership with Arkansas State Parks and Benton Police Department. I look forward to working with Justin in his new position."

Dorsey's annual salary will be $64,444, Matthews said. Salley was paid $69,307 a year in the role.

"I wanted the challenge of working at War Memorial Stadium since it's such a unique part of the parks system," Dorsey said in a statement. "It also feels like coming home. I grew a lot and met some amazing people while working as a full-time police officer, but when I was offered a position with my home department, I knew it was the right decision. I look forward to building relationships with my co-workers and help the stadium move forward at this exciting time."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson moved War Memorial Stadium, which opened in 1948, into the jurisdiction of the Parks and Tourism Department in 2016. It is the only major stadium the department oversees.

Salley, a former superintendent of Pinnacle Mountain State Park, took over as manager in the fall of 2017 after the resignation of the stadium's former manager, Jerry Cohen, who held the post for two years.

The stadium hosts such events as the occasional University of Arkansas Razorbacks football game as well as high school football games. The facility has also seen car shows, soccer games, marching bands and concerts by the Rolling Stones, the Eagles and Elton John.

New security measures were added after an Aug. 25 fight, falling barricades and the firing of a stun gun at the annual Salt Bowl rivalry game between Benton and Bryant high schools prompted more than 38,000 to flee in a panic. At least seven people were injured.

There is now a ban on loitering on the concourse, a clear-bag-only policy and the increased use of security wands at the venue's entrances at all stadium athletic events.

In September, Hutchinson authorized more than $60,000 from his discretionary fund to install 18 metal detectors at the stadium.

Metro on 02/09/2019