Sting at jail leads to arrest of official

A jail official has been accused of smuggling drugs into the jail, the Jefferson County sheriff's office said Friday night.

Lecora Rene Hawkins, 36, was arrested Friday on accusations regarding furnishing prohibited articles and possession of controlled substance into a correctional facility.

Her arrest is part of an ongoing undercover investigation at the W.C. Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, the sheriff's office said.

"The issue of contraband being introduced into our detention facility is challenging and threatening not only to the safety and security of the facility but those who work and are detained there," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said additional arrests are likely.

Metro on 02/09/2019