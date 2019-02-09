Winter weather advisory set for large part of northern Arkansas

This National Weather Service map shows counties that will go under a winter weather advisory at midnight Saturday.

More than a dozen counties in northern Arkansas will go under a winter weather advisory Saturday night into Sunday morning as a system brings the possibility of freezing rain, freezing drizzle or sleet.

The National Weather Service said icy conditions are possible from midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures are forecast to surpass the freezing mark later Sunday morning and the precipitation will transition to rain.

Areas south of the advisory area are expected to only get rain with 2 to 4 inches falling across the state. Northeast Arkansas is likely to see the most rainfall.