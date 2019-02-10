Sections
Arkansas 34 crash kills driver, rider

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:44 a.m.

Two Paragould residents died Friday in a Greene County car crash when their vehicle traveled through a stop sign, an Arkansas State Police report said.

Ivan Puello and Alexandria Snyder, both 21, were killed after driving into the path of a Ford F150 about 8 a.m. on Arkansas 34 in Beech Grove, a state police investigator said in a report.

The driver of the pickup, 53-year-old Regina Cox, was injured, the report said.

Road conditions were reported as dry and the weather clear at the time of the crash.

Metro on 02/10/2019

Print Headline: Arkansas 34 crash kills driver, rider

